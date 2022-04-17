‘Report suspicious activities’: Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence

A day after northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri witnessed communal violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the Delhi Police on Sunday urged people to be vigilant about any suspicious activity that they see in their area. “People are requested to inform police if they see suspicious activities in their area or any group indulges in argument. We’ve arrested 14 people, seven cases have been filed, and weapons recovered, Dependra Pathak, Special CP (law and order) said, according to news agency ANI.

Pathak further said that CCTV footage and human intelligence inputs will be used to identify the perpetrators, adding that ‘stringent’ action will be taken against the culprits.

The senior officer also informed that the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob. “Adequate amount of police deployed in the area. Illegal weapons were used during Shobha Yatra as verbal and physical altercations broke out. Police was present throughout the procession,” he said.

Notably, of the 14 arrested accused, a man named Ansar is said to be one of the conspirators behind the violence. According to the Delhi Police, Ansar was found to be involved in two previous cases of assault, and was repeatedly arrested under preventive sections and booked as many as five time under the Gambling Act and Arms Act.

Another arrested accused, identified as Aslam, fired from a pistol during the melee. Overall, nine people--eight policemen and a civilian--sustained injuries in the episode.

Following the violence, security has been tightened in the region. No fresh clashes have taken place thus far and the situation is said to be under control.

