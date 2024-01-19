Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects till February 15

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital. The prohibition has been put in place for 29 days - from January 18 to February 15. New Delhi, Jan 19 (ANI): Security personnel at the Kartavya Path after Republic Day parade rehearsal, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)(Jitender Gupta)

“With effect from 18.01.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of Republic Day Function-2024 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them,” the Delhi Police said in a social media post on X.

The list also includes hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from a flight.

According to the Delhi Police, the use of such aerial objects by antisocial or criminal elements in society may pose a threat to the safety of the public and dignitaries. Those violating the rules are liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"This shall remain in force for a period of 29 days i.e. upto 15.02.2024. Violations of the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a statement stating that no flights would be allowed to take off or arrive at the airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26 in the wake of Republic Day celebrations.

The official added that landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1:15 pm during the January 19-25 period.

Meanwhile, the dress rehearsals have begun in the national capital. The city Police also issued a traffic advisory in central Delhi saying that the traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations will be held at the Kartavya Path on January 26. The procession commences with the President's arrival. Subsequently, the national flag is unfurled, accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest of Republic Day.