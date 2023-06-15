Signature View in Delhi set to be vacated next week

Residents of Signature View apartment (SVA) in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday said they expect to start vacating the complex by next week. The development comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a meeting with lieutenant governor VK Saxena, approved a final offer to residents, explaining the terms to vacate and rebuild the apartment complex. In January, LG VK Saxena asked DDA to dismantle the complex after an IIT-D report deemed it unfit for habitation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Earlier this year, in January, the LG asked DDA to “vacate and dismantle” the 12 towers of SVA after an Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) report deemed it unfit for habitation.

At Wednesday’s meeting, DDA officials said that the authority will offer two options to residents — buy back and reconstruction. The terms of both options have been agreed upon by RWA and a final agreement will be signed by DDA as well as residents before the residents start vacating the premises, the officials said.

Residents on Thursday said that they are waiting to receive the minutes of the meeting to give a final nod so that the legal formalities can be started.

“We have been told that the minutes of the meeting with all the conditions and proposals mentioned in detail will be shared with us. Once we approve it, DDA will share a draft agreement and will also inform us about the timelines. Meanwhile, we will conduct a general body meeting and get the approval from all residents about the proposal. We are hoping that the paperwork will be completed so that we can begin evacuating in the next one week to 10 days, as we are living in very unsafe conditions,” said Amrendra Jha, RWA president.

Jha said that once the legalities are complete, DDA should give residents 30 days to vacate the premises since many would prefer to look for a flat in the vicinity. “Finding a flat on rent and shifting will take some time and a maximum limit should be given. Most people, especially those with school-going kids, will try to rent a flat nearby,” he said.

As per the DDA proposal, HIG flat owners will be offered a rent of ₹50,000 per month and MIG flat owners will be offered ₹38,000 per month for the next three years, till the flats are dismantled and reconstructed. If the construction takes more time, the proposal will be reviewed and the rent will be extended till the offer letter is given to residents.

For those residents who opt for buy back, the DDA will offer to pay the cost of the flat, with 10.6% interest and stamp duty.

DDA officials said that they are finalising the draft of the final proposal with details of the buy back and reconstruction offers that will be sent soon.

“We are expediting the process, keeping residents’ convenience in mind. We are only waiting for a formal approval from all residents, after which they can start vacating the premises. All flat owners will have the freedom to choose between any of the two options that we have given,” said Subhashis Panda, vice chairman, DDA.