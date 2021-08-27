Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC asks LG, Centre to respond to Kejriwal govt plea challenging move to allow police's choice of lawyers
delhi news

Delhi HC asks LG, Centre to respond to Kejriwal govt plea challenging move to allow police's choice of lawyers

The AAP-led government has said these special public prosecutors have been chosen by the Delhi Police and thus have a serious conflict of interest.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Delhi HC listed the matter for further hearing on October 21. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the reply of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on a plea by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government challenging the decision to allow police chosen lawyers as special public prosecutors for cases related to the violence on Republic Day this year and last year's riots in the northeast region of the Capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice and asked the LG to file a response to the petition as well as an application seeking a stay on the decision.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 21.

The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, has challenged the LG's decision allowing Delhi Police chosen lawyers as special public prosecutors to appear and conduct prosecution in cases relating to violence on January 26, 2021, during the farmers' agitation and northeast Delhi riots cases of February 2020.

The AAP-led government has said these special public prosecutors have been chosen by the Delhi Police and thus have a serious conflict of interest.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court farmers protest delhi riots cases
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sonu Sood is ambassador for Delhi’s ‘Desh ke Mentor’ initiative for school kids

Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Delhi's mentorship initiative

Clear sky in Delhi today; air quality in moderate category

Swine flu, dengue cases rise in Delhi; doctors say no need to panic
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP