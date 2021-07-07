Restaurateurs cheer happy times: Beer takeaways, bars open till 3am

On Monday, the Delhi government uploaded the new excise policy on its website. It allows microbreweries to provide takeaway services and supply draught beer to bars. And expected to start from October, bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs can operate till 3am. The establishments will be able to serve liquor on terraces or balconies at licensed hotels and restaurants.

The modifications are aimed to benefit diner experience and cut malpractices. Hailing the initiative, restaurateurs say it will revive nightlife and increase employment.

Manish Sharma, founder, Yuvi Hospitality that owns brands Molecule Air Bar, a microbrewery, says, “Allowing supply of draught beer and takeaway services is a win-win for us, as we get to entertain more dine-ins and deliveries.”

Hoping it will increase employment, Zorawar Kalra, director, Massive Restaurants, says, “This will help all stakeholders. Patrons get to enjoy a vibrant nightlife, employees too will benefit as there is an extra shift thereby ensuring additional employment.”

Akshay Anand, co-founder, Ophelia & Toy Room is looking forward to their implementation. “The proposed changes certainly would prove very beneficial and I look forward to the formal implementation of the same and for the pandemic to subside, so that we, the government and the consumers can start reaping the benefits of the new policy,” he shares.

Restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, who owns chains such as Plum By Bent Chair, Lord of the Drinks and Tamasha, welcomes the new reforms. “This is a great initiative. These operational timings are allowed internationally, so it is more like extending an olive branch to restaurants who lost revenue and giving them an opportunity to recover the losses.”

Echoing the sentiments, Kanishk Tuteja, founder, We Qutub, 1 Oak and Nukkad Cafe & Bar says, “This will bring India’s food and nightlife at par with international standards, and definitely add to Delhi’s tourism potential.”