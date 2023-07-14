CUET-UG results now likely by Monday: UGC chairperson

The results of the common university entrance test for undergraduate admissions, or CUET-UG, have been postponed by two days due to a large number of key challenges received by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and are now expected to be released on Monday, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday.

The results were previously scheduled to be released on or before July 15.

Kumar said that the agency is not rushing through the large amount of data it is analysing because it wants to announce “error-free results” all at once.

“Consider the difficulty of administering CUET-UG. Eight hundred forty-one question papers were used, 214 in various languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. There were a total of 148,000 questions in these papers. Candidates could challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. Approximately 25,782 answer key challenges were received, 3,886 of which were unique,” said Kumar.

The process of challenging the answer key allows candidates who discover discrepancies in an official answer key to raise them with the organisation that administered the exam.

The UGC chairperson, who is monitoring the CUET with NTA, stressed that processing all of this data and finalising results takes time, saying, “Once this is over, the result committee will examine the data and give the go-ahead for the result announcement. NTA expects to announce the results latest by Monday, if not sooner.”

The CUET-UG exam was initially scheduled to be held between May 21 and June 6, with June 7 and 8 set aside as buffer days. But they were delayed by over two weeks, until June 2023, due to problems with conducting the exams in three states.