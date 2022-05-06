Retired Delhi Police officers to be given military-like last rites

Retired officers of the Delhi Police will also be accorded funerals with official honours and a wreath will be laid on their mortal remains on behalf of the commissioner of police, a recognition that has so far been reserved only for serving officers who die in the line of duty, according to an order released by the force.

According to an order issued on May 2, and signed by an officer of the rank of additional commissioner of police, “the district DCP shall ensure that a wreath is laid of the mortal remains on behalf of CP, Delhi”.

Special commissioner of police (welfare) Shalini Singh said the change was formulated during a meeting with retired officers of the force.

“During the meeting, they said that several retired officers die without the due recognition of their contribution to society. They were uniformed officials and deserve an honourable farewell for safeguarding the national capital and selflessly serving the country. Therefore, the Delhi commissioner of police has approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) to pay homage to Delhi Police personnel during their last rites,” she said.

In a detailed SOP, also issued on May 2, police said they are committed to looking after personnel and their families even after retirement. “The SOP is aimed at ensuring that the veterans of the Delhi Police get an honourable funeral and befitting farewell during their last journey,” said the document, which HT has seen.

District deputy commissioners and additional commissioners of police (armed police) must ensure, arrange and supervise the homage, the SOP said.

District DCPs will be responsible for ensuring the last rites for veterans in their jurisdictions, the ACPs must ensure that a representative of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) in ceremonial uniform is deputed to pay homage to the veteran.

The order asks district welfare officers to maintain a database of retired officials in the district with their details. This document must be updated and shared with the Delhi Police’s welfare unit every month, it added.

“On receipt of information of the demise of the veteran, the welfare officer will inform the DCP who shall designate a person from the jurisdictional police station to visit the residence of the deceased as early as possible. The designated person will help the family in organising last rites, if required,” the order read.

The SOP also detailed the rank of representatives of Delhi Police who will be present for homage depending on the rank of the retiree. For instance, the district DCP will be present to pay homage to the joint commissioner rank officer and above in the event of their demise.

A serving Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named said, “There are so many officials, constables, head constables and others in lower ranks, who die in their villages after serving the city for several years. When they die, people don’t even know about their valour. This move will bring them recognition.”

Retired assistant commissioner of police Rajender Singh said that it’s an appreciable gesture by the commissioner of police. “It gives a sense of respect to all officials despite their ranks. It also fills one with a sense of camaraderie, brotherhood and unity in uniform. The CP has exposure to many forces including paramilitary and it shows his experience and will to work for the betterment of the force,” he said.