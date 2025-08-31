Revenue districts to be realigned with MCD zones for better governance, says CM

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced a major administrative reform under which all revenue district boundaries will be realigned with the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The move, she said, is aimed at strengthening coordination between departments, preventing jurisdictional disputes, and ensuring faster resolution of citizens’ grievances. Citizens can freely approach DM offices, meet the chairmen and magistrates, and leave with their concerns resolved, said Gupta on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Calling it a significant step towards good governance, Gupta said, “Transparency will increase; citizens’ issues will be addressed effectively and within time.” She added, “Mini Secretariats in every district will provide quicker solutions.”

The announcement came while she inaugurated the newly constructed District Development Committee (DDC) chairman’s office at the district magistrate (DM) complex in Alipur.

“The government is taking strong measures to address citizens’ concerns and provide timely access to welfare schemes. As part of this effort, all 11 revenue districts will be reorganised in accordance with the 12 municipal zones. This will maintain coordination, eliminate jurisdictional disputes, and ensure the timely resolution of grievances,” Gupta said.

Delhi has 11 revenue districts, each headed by a district magistrate (DM) operating from separate offices across the city, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 12 zones. As of late Friday evening, it was unclear whether the government intends to raise the number of revenue districts to 12.

Officials said the proposed alignment between DM offices and MCD zonal offices is expected to be administrative in nature, aimed at improving coordination and ensuring smoother service delivery for the public.

“At present, more clarity on the realignment is needed,” a government official said, asking not to be named.

She also announced that Mini Secretariats are being set up in all 11 districts to make governance more transparent and citizen-centric. “Strict accountability will be fixed for officials to ensure faster delivery of civic services. The Delhi government remains committed to making civic services more accessible and transparent,” she said.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen the DM offices, Gupta said these are “symbols of good governance”. She added, “Since the beginning of my tenure, the renovation of all 11 district offices in Delhi has been undertaken at speed.” According to her, officials are being equipped with adequate staff, authority, support, and financial resources to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

On the DDC, the CM said the chairmen will maintain direct dialogue with citizens and hold regular public hearings. “All officials will be present to ensure quick resolution of issues. Citizens can freely approach DM offices, meet the chairmen and magistrates, and leave with their concerns resolved. This is the pledge and commitment of my government,” she said.