RML hospital reports its first cases of heatstroke

The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday reported its first two heatstroke cases of the season amid rising temperatures in the Capital. The patients, a 24-year-old and a 55-year-old man, both remain in critical condition, said officials.

A 24-year-old student was brought to the hospital at around 1:45 am after falling seriously ill while travelling on a train, hospital officials said.

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According to hospital officials aware of the matter, a 24-year-old male student was brought to the hospital at around 1:45 am on Thursday after falling seriously ill while travelling on a train.

“He was brought to the hospital by his family with a body temperature in excess of 105°F. He was presented with vomiting, faecal incontinence, altered sensorium and a very high body temperature,” said an official aware of the matter, said Dr Ajay Chauhan, internal medicine, unit head of heatwave clinic at RML.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital’s specialised heatwave clinic, where emergency cooling treatment was initiated. “The patient remains in critical condition and is being medically managed. Further, there are no known pre-existing health conditions and most other differential diagnoses have been ruled out,” the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} The other patient, a 55 year old, male was brought to the hospital at around 10:45am by police. He was unconscious and a body temperature of 104°F, said hospital officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other patient, a 55 year old, male was brought to the hospital at around 10:45am by police. He was unconscious and a body temperature of 104°F, said hospital officials. {{/usCountry}}

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“The patient was immediately intubated and placed on ventilator support. Ice-cold water immersion cooling was also instituted.His condition continues to be critical. Details regarding his address and other comorbidities could not be gathered in absence of any attendant,” said Chauhan.

Heatstrokes can occur when, under prolonged exposure to high temperatures, the body begins overheating and is unable to regulate temperatures. It is the deadliest of all illnesses as it can damage the brain, kidneys, heart, and muscles if not addressed quickly.

Parts of Delhi have been experiencing heatwave conditions over the past three days with an ‘orange alert’ in place till May 26. On Tuesday, Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, logged a season-high maximum temperature of 45.1°C, with north Delhi’s Ridge (46.5°C) being the hottest location.

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Chauhan said, “Since last week the hospital has started to get heat exhaustion cases. A few days ago, we received the first heat exhaustion case of a middle-aged man. However, it was not serious, so the patient was discharged soon after receiving initial treatment. We just hope the heatstroke cases in Delhi do not reach as high as they were last in 2024.”

The clinic saw around 70 patients between May and June 2024, many in critical condition requiring ice baths and intravenous fluids. In 2025, no serious heatstroke cases were reported, he said.

RML launched the specialised unit in 2024, making it among the first dedicated heatwave clinics in Delhi. The “heatstroke room” is equipped with ceramic immersion tubs, a 250 kg ice-making refrigerator, rectal thermometers, ice boxes, ventilator-supported beds, and an inflatable cooling tub for emergency cases.

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“When a patient suffers a heatstroke, the body loses its natural capacity to cool down the temperature, which can very soon turn life-threatening due to organ failure. This is why the immediate response is to provide cooling therapy to the patient,” said Chauhan, adding that cooling therapy can begin right from the time a patient is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as a rise in body temperature and feeling dizzy.

“Heatstroke is not just another summer ailment, it is a time-sensitive medical emergency. Delayed care can quickly lead to multi-organ complications, so early intervention is critical to prevent deaths,” said Chauhan.