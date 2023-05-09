1.3cr cash robbed from northwest Delhi home

A group of robbers barged into a house in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, assaulted the owner and held his family at gunpoint, before decamping with ₹1.3 crore in cash and around 2kg of jewellery, police officers aware of the case said on Monday. The officers said that the family had recently sold a property in Rohini and had kept a major part of the proceeds at home. They added that since the robbers knew about the large amount of cash being kept in the house, they suspect the role of someone known to the family. (Representational Image)

The officers said that the family had recently sold a property in Rohini and had kept a major part of the proceeds at home. They added that since the robbers knew about the large amount of cash being kept in the house, they suspect the role of someone known to the family.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said, “A case of dacoity has been registered at the Ashok Vihar police station and multiple teams have been formed to identify the robbers, arrest them and recover the stolen cash and jewellery.”

Giving details of the case, police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday while businessman Anuj Goyal was sleeping in his house with his parents, wife, sister and their children. Goyal, who has a paper trading business, had an office on the ground floor of the building, but lived on the first floor.

A senior officer said that around 2am, five masked robbers cut the iron grill of a window on the ground floor and managed to enter the building through the office. They then ransacked the office but did not find anything. Thereafter, they opened a door that connected the office with a flat on the ground floor where Goyal’s parents lived.

“The robbers went inside and found the businessman’s parents sleeping. They woke them up and asked for the cash and jewellery while threatening them with a gun. Thereafter, the robbers woke up the businessman and other family members and held them at gunpoint,” the officer said, declining to be named.

According to the officer, two robbers kept watch while the other three searched the house, but were unable to find the cash and jewellery. They then assaulted Goyal with a bat, asking him to tell them where the cash and valuables were kept.

“Goyal told them where the cash and jewellery were kept. The robbers took the valuables, locked the family inside a room, and fled. The businessman somehow rescued himself and telephonically informed the police,” the officer said.

Police said they suspect the role of someone known to the family, as the robbers were aware of the presence of cash and valuables at the house. The masked profile of the suspects involved in the robbery was captured on a few CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

The footage of the cameras has been obtained and are being scanned for clues about the suspects, said officers.