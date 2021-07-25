Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Robbers take 17-year-old hostage in her Jahangirpuri house
delhi news

Robbers take 17-year-old hostage in her Jahangirpuri house

Two men held a 17-year-old girl hostage at knifepoint while robbing her house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday afternoon, the police said
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
HT Image

Two men held a 17-year-old girl hostage at knifepoint while robbing her house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday afternoon, the police said. The suspects ransacked the house in front of her and decamped with cash and jewellery worth around 13 lakh. The suspects were captured on CCTV, and the police said they are on the lookout for the suspect.

“We have registered a case of robbery and are investigating the matter. A team has got some clues about the suspects, and they will be caught soon,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

Police said that the robbery took place on Friday afternoon, when the girl was alone at her home and her family members were out. Investigators said that the two men knocked on the door, and as the girl opened to ask the men who they were looking for, they pushed her inside, pointed a knife at her and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. They cornered the girl and then ransacked the house.

“They fled with around 2.5 lakh cash and some gold and silver jewellery. It appears that the suspects knew that cash and jewellery was kept in the house,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP