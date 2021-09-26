Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police nab 2 accused based on CCTV footage

The Delhi Police arrested Umang and Vinay based on “unusual activity” captured in the CCTV near Gate No. 4 of the Rohini court. All the four individuals earlier met at a mall and left for the court.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Thousands of lawyers abstained from court proceedings on Saturday, a day after a shootout at the Rohini court. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with the dramatic courtroom shootout in Rohini earlier this week that left gangster Jitender Gogi and two of his attackers dead. The accused – identified as Umang and Vinay – were held by the police in the national capital on the basis of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the Rohini court. According to police officials familiar with the matter and cited by the ANI news agency, the shootout was planned by four assailants and while two of them were shot dead by the police right after they fired at Gogi, the two others who were absconding have now been held.

According to Delhi Police officials cited by the news agency, Umang was supposed to wait outside the court in a car as a backup and “escape plan”, while the three others would go inside the courtroom and eliminate Gogi. But since the plan failed, Umang fled away alone in the car. All the four individuals earlier met at a mall and left for the court.

The Delhi Police later arrested Umang and Vinay based on “unusual activity” captured in the CCTV near Gate No 4 of the Rohini court.

Gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on Friday by two assailants who were dressed as lawyers. When they spotted Gogi, who was being presented before the court, the gunmen took out their weapons from under their lawyers' robes and opened fire, killing the gangster on the spot. Special forces personnel, who were in charge of escorting Gogi, fired back at the attackers and killed them on the spot.

The Rohini courtroom shootout grabbed headlines and paralysed judicial work in at least seven district court complexes in the national capital this week, as lawyers abstained from work demanding modification of security norms in court precincts. Thousands of lawyers abstained from court proceedings on Saturday, which led to several cases being adjourned.

Rakesh Sehrawat, the chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), also held a meeting with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday and pointed out security shortfalls inside the Rohini court. A plea was also moved in the Delhi high court urging it to direct authorities to take requisite measures for the safety and security of district courts in the city.

