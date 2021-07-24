1 crore aid for kin of cops, civil staff, Air Force officers who died on duty

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his Cabinet has approved ₹1 crore financial aid to the families of two Delhi Police officers, a civil defence volunteer and three Air Force officers who were residents of the city and died while on duty.

The two police officials – one of them a constable and the other an ACP rank officer – and the civil defence volunteer died in three separate road accident cases reported between 2016 and 2020. They were all deployed in pickets and hit by speeding vehicles.

Of the three Air Force officers, two of them died in the same aircraft wreckage incident in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, and the third officer died in a MiG-21 aircraft crash in the Kangra Hills in Himachal Pradesh in 2018, the chief minister’s office said in a press statement.

“The Kejriwal government will give a ‘Samman Rashi’ of ₹1 crore each to the family of six bravehearts of Delhi who lost their lives in the line of duty. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Delhi cabinet regarding the grant of the ex-gratia to the families,” the statement said.

“The families of the brave men who will be given the ex-gratia include two officers who were posted with the Delhi Police, three with the Indian Air Force, while one jawan was posted in Civil Defense,” it added.

Kejriwal said, “The people of Delhi who lost their lives in the line of duty cannot be compensated, but the family will get some help from the amount given by the government to honour their sacrifice. The Delhi government stands with the families of all paramilitary, army, police and civil defence residents residing in Delhi.”