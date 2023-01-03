'We'll get best legal help': Kejriwal speaks to mother of woman dragged by car

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday spoke to the mother of the Sultanpuri horror victim, adding that his government will provide ‘best legal assistance’ to the bereaved family.

The Delhi government will give a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family, said Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Kanjhawala case: ‘Accused had borrowed car hours before incident,’ states FIR

“I spoke to the victim's mother. We will ensure justice for the daughter by fielding the biggest lawyer. These days, the mother doesn't keep well, we will get her treated. We will give the family a compensation of ₹10 lakh. The government stands with the family. In future, if they need some help, we will help them,” tweeted the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 20-year-old deceased was the sole bread winner of her family. She died after being dragged for several kilometres by a car on New Year's Day. On Tuesday evening, her preliminary autopsy report ruled out sexual assault; the family had alleged she was raped as well, while the police had said she died as a result of being dragged by the car and that there was no sexual assault.

Also Read | Delhi Sultanpuri horror: 'No injury suggestive of sexual assault', says autopsy

The five accused, who were sent to 3-day police custody on Monday, were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. As one of the accused is reportedly a member of the BJP, Kejriwal's AAP has been accusing lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Police of trying to save the said accused, Manoj Mittal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail