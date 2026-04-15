New Delhi, The Delhi Police has frozen illegally acquired assets worth around ₹5 crore belonging to a notorious criminal from northwest Delhi as part of its crackdown on organised crime, an official said on Wednesday.

₹ 5 crore illegal assets of criminal frozen in Delhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action was taken against Jitender alias Jeetu, declared a bad character of Bharat Nagar police station and suspected of running a well-organised illegal gambling network, she said.

According to the police, they unearthed a significant financial trail during the investigation, linking multiple immovable properties, luxury vehicles and bank accounts to proceeds from illegal activities.

A case was registered in 2025 against Jitender and his wife Jyoti, who was allegedly acting as a conduit for laundering illicit wealth by acquiring properties in her name.

"During the probe, police identified at least 10 immovable properties in Bunkar Colony and surrounding areas, along with two high-end vehicles, all suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police Akanksha Yadav said in the statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She said multiple bank accounts linked to different financial institutions, which are also part of the network, have been frozen following court orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said multiple bank accounts linked to different financial institutions, which are also part of the network, have been frozen following court orders. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police said an application seeking attachment and freezing of the assets was moved before the Rohini court. After the accused failed to provide satisfactory documents to justify the legitimacy of the properties, the court ordered the freezing of both movable and immovable assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an application seeking attachment and freezing of the assets was moved before the Rohini court. After the accused failed to provide satisfactory documents to justify the legitimacy of the properties, the court ordered the freezing of both movable and immovable assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have also informed the district administration, transport department and banks to ensure that no sale, purchase or transfer of the attached properties takes place without prior court approval, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have also informed the district administration, transport department and banks to ensure that no sale, purchase or transfer of the attached properties takes place without prior court approval, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jitender, who has been involved in at least 15 criminal cases since 2004, is facing multiple cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and violations under the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jitender, who has been involved in at least 15 criminal cases since 2004, is facing multiple cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and violations under the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He was externed from Delhi earlier this year due to his involvement in organised crime.

Police said the action aims to dismantle the financial backbone.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON