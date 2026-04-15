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5 crore illegal assets of criminal frozen in Delhi

₹5 crore illegal assets of criminal frozen in Delhi

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has frozen illegally acquired assets worth around 5 crore belonging to a notorious criminal from northwest Delhi as part of its crackdown on organised crime, an official said on Wednesday.

5 crore illegal assets of criminal frozen in Delhi

The action was taken against Jitender alias Jeetu, declared a bad character of Bharat Nagar police station and suspected of running a well-organised illegal gambling network, she said.

According to the police, they unearthed a significant financial trail during the investigation, linking multiple immovable properties, luxury vehicles and bank accounts to proceeds from illegal activities.

A case was registered in 2025 against Jitender and his wife Jyoti, who was allegedly acting as a conduit for laundering illicit wealth by acquiring properties in her name.

"During the probe, police identified at least 10 immovable properties in Bunkar Colony and surrounding areas, along with two high-end vehicles, all suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police Akanksha Yadav said in the statement.

He was externed from Delhi earlier this year due to his involvement in organised crime.

Police said the action aims to dismantle the financial backbone.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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