50,000 for Delhi families struck by Covid deaths: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide cash relief of ₹50,000 for the families of people who died of Covid-19 in the Capital, and free education and a monthly payment of ₹2,500 for children who lost their parents to the disease, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, announcing a series of measures to help mitigate the economic toll of the pandemic.

A monthly pension of ₹2,500 will also be paid to the families that lost their only earning members, the CM said, while also announcing that the poor, who do not have ration cards at present and need subsidised food grains, will be entitled to get them.

“Common people have been facing a lot of difficulties because of the pandemic. Many of them have lost their loved ones. Several children have lost their parents. Several elderly people have lost their children on whom they were dependent. We cannot replace these lives or reduce their grief. We are only trying to help them, for which we have four announcements,” Kejriwal said at an online briefing.

He added the relief measures await a formal Cabinet approval and can be notified for implementation only after that.

“First, Delhi has a large number of people who are poor but still do not have ration cards. They too will be eligible for free ration being distributed by the Delhi government.”

He said people won’t have to show income certificates to avail ration.

“Second, families who lost relatives because of Covid-19 will get ₹50,000 ex gratia.

“Third, families which have lost their breadwinners to Covid-19 will be entitled to an ex gratia pension of ₹2,500 per month over and above the ₹50,000 ex gratia.”

Kejriwal said the money will be credited to the accounts of the spouses in cases where those who have died were married and that of parents of those who were unmarried.

“Fourth announcement is for children who have been orphaned. It includes those who lost both parents to Covid-19 as well as children who lost their only surviving parent to Covid-19. Such children will be entitled to ex gratia assistance of ₹2,500 per month till the age of 25 and their education will be free – taken care of by the government.”

Kejriwal said his ministers have been discussing the measures for the last few days and the finance management to enable these schemes.

“People must be wondering where the money will come from. Six years ago, you voted for an honest government. With our anti-corruption model and efficient management of resources, we have saved money on many fronts. We have drawn a proper model considering all aspects where money can be saved. All our ministers have been working on it over the last few days,” he said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have taken note of social media posts with adoption requests for children who have lost their parents in the current surge. The DCPCR has launched a helpline and has begun compiling data on how many children may have been orphaned.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s rivals questioned the government’s initiative. “Last year, the Delhi government had announced ₹1 crore compensation for health workers and front line workers who died of Covid-19. An order was issued with regard to this. However, families of large number of health care workers, sanitation workers, security personnel and government officials are still to receive the compensation amount,” said Delhi Congress vice president Mudit Agarwal. “Before making such big announcements today, CM Arvind Kejriwal should have resolved the old issues. Now that he has announced compensation for all Covid-19 deaths, he must keep his promise and ensure that the compensations are cleared in priority,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “There is a big difference in making big announcements and ensuring that they are implemented. Mr Kejriwal does not have a good track record in this regard. He must ensure that the financial assistance reach families who lost their support system because of Covid-19.”