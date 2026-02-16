Rusticated JNUSU office bearers must vacate hostel: Notice

Nearly two weeks after the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration rusticated four office bearers of the students’ union (JNUSU) and ordered them to leave the campus immediately, a fresh notice has directed JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and another member to vacate their hostel by Monday. In a notice issued on Saturday, the administration warned that the rooms in Sabarmati Hostel will be double-locked on Monday if they fail to vacate. Mishra said the threats result from the pressure the administration felt due to the protests on campus following the rustication order.

“In continuation of previous notice of February 4, 2026, you are directed to vacate the hostel by 16/02.2026, otherwise your room will be double-locked,” the notice issued by the hostel’s senior warden stated.

Commenting on the notice, Mishra said the threats result from the pressure the administration felt due to the protests on campus following the rustication order.

“A rustication order was issued on February 2, followed by an eviction notice on February 4 to four of us residing on campus. In response to these actions, a backlash erupted, leading to continued protests and a strike on campus. The administration’s recent threat to bar us from accessing hostel facilities appears to be primarily driven by the pressure created through these protests,” said the JNUSU president.

Earlier this month, the administration rusticated four JNUSU office bearers, including president Aditi Mishra and former (2024-25) JNUSU president Nitish Kumar for two semesters for “extensive damage to university property” during a November 21, 2025 protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. In its February 2 order, the administration said the action followed a proctorial inquiry into allegations made by the acting librarian and the chief security officer that the students vandalised facial recognition technology (FRT)-based access gates at the central library.

“Given the nature of the offence and extensive damage to the university property, Ms Aditi Mishra is rusticated for two semesters (winter and monsoon semester 2026) and declared out of bounds from the entire JNU campus with immediate effect. Anyone giving her shelter in any hostel/residences in the campus shall invite disciplinary action. A fine of ₹20,000 is imposed on her,” the order had stated. Similar orders were issued to the other four students.