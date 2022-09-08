Sale of Haryana plot by Delhi CM’s family newest flashpoint between LG, AAP

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has marked a complaint alleging a stamp duty fraud involving Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the state’s chief secretary for further action, according to officials in the LG office who asked not to be named.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied the charges.

According to an August 28 complaint received by the state’s Lokayukta office, the officials cited above said CM Kejriwal sold three plots in his home state Haryana for ₹4.54 crore, and allegedly showed on papers a “grossly undervalued price of ₹72.72 lakhs”. The complaint alleged that the properties, sold through his wife Sunita Kejriwal, amounted to be loss to the exchequer of ₹25.93 lakh in stamp duty, and ₹76.4 lakh in capital gains tax, apart from obvious income-tax evasion.

The LG office declined to share the complaint or specify who the complainant was.

Detailing the charges in the stamp duty complaint, an official in the LG office said: “Kejriwal grossly undervalued and sold three urban commercial plots on a 100 feet road situated in a market in Bhiwani, Haryana on 15 February, 2021, at a market price of ₹4.54 crores, and showed it on paper at a grossly undervalued price of ₹72.72 Lakhs. In the process, he not only got unaccounted cash of ₹3.8 Crores but also evaded stamp duty worth ₹25.93 Lakhs and Capital Gains Tax amounting to ₹76.4 Lakhs, apart from obvious Income Tax evasion.”

In response, an AAP official said there was no basis to the charges.

“This is ancestral land (of Kejriwal) and has been sold as per collector rates. Entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if LG wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done.”

One of the officials said that the complaint was sent to the Lokayukta, and a copy was marked by the complainant to the LG. The LG has now marked the same complaint to the chief secretary, he added.

No response was available from chief secretary Naresh Kumar or from the Lokayukta office.

The development comes amid a raging confrontation between the LG and the Arvind Kejriwal-led elected government over multiple issues including those related to alleged irregularities by the AAP government in excise policy implementation, the construction of new classrooms, and the procurement of DTC buses.

The AAP, meanwhile, has alleged that LG was involved in an alleged “notes scam” during his term as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIC), and that his daughter was illegally hired to design a “khadi lounge” in Mumbai.

Both sides have denied all charges and ascribed political motives to the other.