Sarojini Nagar market traders raise parking issues

While the multilevel parking near Sarojini Nagar was developed to facilitate the movement of shoppers in the busy South Delhi market, the facility has become the latest matter of contention between the market associations and the civic body. New Delhi Municipal Council has directed joint inspection of the areas with all the stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Ashok Randhawa, who heads the mini-market traders association- one of the four constituent markets, said that the parking time for the multilevel parking is too large and the parking needs of the market are not being met. “Sometimes it takes 20-25 minutes to park a vehicle, vehicle carrying lifts are too slow and if 10-15 cards come at go the situation turns out of control. This is also leading to illegal parking in the nearby vacant plots which is completely unregulated,” he added.

Randhawa said that the market traders alone need parking space for around 600 vehicles and if the net parking time of the facility was quick, it could easily save a lot of surface level parking space. “If it takes 20-30 minutes to remove a vehicles, imagine people trying to get out after closing their shops at night. We need to develop more parking space in the area,” he added.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs.80 crore, the automated parking lot in Sarojini Nagar has a parking capacity of 824 vehicles and it was inaugurated in 2011. The Sarojini Nagar market comprises of main market with 200 shops, Babu market with 120 shops, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market with 32 shops, Thareja street vendors with 104 outlets and other professionals. The parking remains inadequately utilized despite the high demand of parking space in the area.

According to an order issued by its parking management cell, NDMC had issued a notice of joint inspection of the facility on Saturday by NDMC secretary but the meeting has now been postponed to Monday traders say. “Under the supervision of secretary NDMC a joint inspection has been proposed multi storey Sarojini Nagar Parking site with all concerned stakeholders to resolve the issues related to inadequate utilization of the facility,” the order dated 27 September 2022 states.

Ashok Kalra, general secretary of the main Sarojini Nagar market association said that there are three key issues related to parking in the market- the number of access roads towards multilevel parking needs to be increased as currently only a narrow road is used for parking, the lifts for parking need to be upgraded and made faster and more underground parking space needs to be developed. “The inspection will be carried out next week now,” Kalra said.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said that all the populist demands cannot be met by the administration but if any logical issue or problem is found during the inspection, NDMC is open to discuss all these issues highlighted by all stakeholders. He added that there is also a mindset problem behind people not using the multilevel parking. “The mindset also needs to change,” he added

