SAU students protest for third day over alleged sexual assault on campus

Students at the South Asian University (SAU) continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, accusing the university administration of inaction in the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on campus on Sunday. Students hold aloft placards during their protest at the SAU campus on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In a statement, the SAU students’ body listed two key demands: an explanation for the delay in ensuring a speedy police investigation and apprehension of suspects, and the suspension of the warden and caretaker of the women’s hostel pending an inquiry into their alleged negligence and possible role in the incident.

“The students continue to remain peaceful, united, and committed to maintaining calm, as they ask only for transparency and fairness in the handling of this case,” the students’ body said in its statement.

The students also alleged that Sunday’s case was not an isolated incident on the campus.

In response, the university issued a press release stating that the matter was under police investigation and that the survivor was now with her parents. “The university has a standing committee, a majority of whose members are women officials, to investigate allegations of sexual assault. The committee has taken cognisance of the incident and will inquire into it,” the statement said.

A university official added that a separate committee has been set up to look into allegations of insensitive responses by university authorities.

“We continue to focus on the matter and will ensure that the investigations reach their logical conclusion and appropriate action is taken against the offenders. The South Asian University unequivocally condemns the alleged act of sexual violence against one of its students in the strongest possible terms and stands firmly by the victim,” the administration said.

The university reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women.