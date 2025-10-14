Sexual assault allegation sparks protest at Delhi's SAU, professor says we condemn, ‘if it happened’

Students of South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi held a protest on Tuesday against the alleged sexual assault of a student in varsity premises at Maidan Garhi. Delhi Police has reportedly registered an FIR in connection with the incident. While officials initially said they have not registered a formal case as the student has not filed a complaint, and FIR was filed later. (ANI grab)

Police on Monday said they received a call reporting the alleged incident of sexual assault on a student at South Asian University in south Delhi’s.

While officials initially said they have not registered a formal case as the student has not filed a complaint, and FIR was filed later, according to ANI news agency.

Students protest, prof says we condemn incident, 'if it happened' Students of the university were seen sitting in protest, displaying banners that read ‘A safe campus is not a privilege, it’s a right', 'stop the delay' among other calls.

Amid the protest on Monday, SP Aggarwal, Emeritus Professor of South Asian University (SAU), says the whole SAU community condemns this incident, “if it has happened”.

The matter is under investigation, he said, adding that action will be taken immediately once the culprit is identified.

"The Administration is concerned, and we are providing assurances to students and parents in all forms. Everything will be done in accordance with the law. We are investigating the matter," Aggarwal said.

What is the case Police said they received a PCR call around 3 pm on Monday by the student’s friend over the alleged incident. Deputy commissioner of police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the woman is currently being counselled. “Till now, she has not given any formal statement,” an earlier HT report quoted DCP Chauhan.

An officer familiar with the matter said preliminary inquiries suggest the incident may have occurred on Sunday when the student was alone on campus.

“So far, there are no allegations of rape,” the officer said, adding that details are still being verified.

Confirming it was aware of the PCR call, the university administration said, “The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities”.

A purported internal letter, circulated among students but not officially confirmed by the university, claimed that the incident took place near the campus auditorium on Sunday.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

The letter stated that an internal inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the matter, a development that later Emeritus Professor SP Aggarwal confirmed as he said, “Our committee is also looking at the matter very seriously.”

Police said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and will proceed once the student provides a detailed statement.