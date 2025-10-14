SAU student sexually assaulted on campus, police await formal complaint to file case

Police on Monday said they received a call reporting an alleged incident of sexual assault on a student at South Asian University in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi. Officials said they have not yet registered a formal case as the student has not filed a complaint. Delhi police have increased security amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. (Hindustan Times)

The university administration, meanwhile, acknowledged that they were aware of the PCR call made in the matter, adding that they are cooperating with the police.

According to police, the call to PCR was made around 3pm on Monday by the student’s friend, who reported the alleged incident. Deputy commissioner of police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the woman is currently being counselled. “Till now, she has not given any formal statement,” he said.

An officer familiar with the matter said preliminary inquiries suggest the incident may have occurred on Sunday when the student was alone on campus. “So far, there are no allegations of rape,” the officer said, adding that details are still being verified.

The university administration confirmed it was aware of the PCR call and said it is cooperating fully with the investigation. “The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities,” the university said in a statement.

A purported internal letter, circulated among students but not officially confirmed by the university, claimed that the incident took place near the campus auditorium on Sunday. The letter, which HT could not verify, also stated that an internal inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the matter.

Police said the investigation remains at a preliminary stage and that they will proceed once the student provides a detailed statement.