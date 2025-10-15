Morphed pics, ‘abortion pill’: Shocking complaint in sex assault case at Delhi's South Asian University

The FIR registered in the alleged sexual assault case involving an 18-year old student of Delhi's South Asian University (SAU) mentions shocking allegations by the girl, including morphed obscene photographs, threats and an attempt to maker her consume a pill. Students on Tuesday protested at the South Asian University campus in Delhi over the alleged sex assault case (ANI grab)

The Delhi Police has registered a case of gang rape following a complaint by the 18-year-old student of SAU in south Delhi, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by four unidentified men inside the campus on Sunday evening.

Shocking details in FIR of SAU sex assault case -FIR filed in case: The BTech first-year student had been receiving threatening emails for two to three days prior to the incident from an unknown address, the FIR, a copy of which HT accessed, states, adding that the sender allegedly demanded she meet near the guest house of the campus in Maidan Garhi at 11.27 pm on Saturday. She did not comply, the FIR says.

-'Obscene' mails: The next day, another mail, allegedly written in obscene language, asks the student her to come outside her hostel block. The girl showed these messages to three of her friends who checked the specified location at the time mentioned in the mails, but found no one there. “They [the friends] told me to relax and rest because I was stressed,” she said as per the FIR.

-More mails, morphed photos | How things escalated: Things escalated on Sunday when she received morphed obscene photographs of herself via WhatsApp and Telegram, created using her display picture, she alleged. The accompanying messages threatened of circulating the images among students if she failed to appear at Gate Number 3. “The message read that if I don’t come to gate number 3, these photographs will be circulated among students,” the earlier HT report quoted the FIR. Unable to reach her friends by phone, she then informed another friend, however, stopped answering calls out of distress, according to the FIR.

-Guard, 3 others ‘force’ her to ‘empty room’: The victim further stated that she deliberately took a less crowded route toward the university’s convocation centre, where construction is ongoing. She said sat near the site where a security guard was present, who summoned a middle-aged man. Shortly afterwards, two younger men arrived, she alleged, adding that the four forced her to an empty room near the convocation centre and sexually assaulted her.

-'Abortion' pill forced: The student alleged that one attacker attempted to force a pill into her mouth, which she claims to have spat out. PTI news agency reported that the victim identified it to be an abortion pill in the FIR. “Then he put his foot on my thigh, someone was holding my eyes, and someone came near my ear and was saying, I will kill your child, don't worry about him,” PTI quoted the FIR, which also reportedly mentions that she was tripped. The alleged assailants fled when they heard people exiting the nearby mess, she added. She said after the assault she was disoriented and traumatised, and was later found by friends near the campus theatre.

-What police said: Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that an FIR has been filed based on the victim’s statement. “The case is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority”. Investigators who are in the know of the case details said that they are yet to identify the four people mentioned by the woman in her complaint, and teams have been formed to apprehend them.

-FIR claims varsity blamed female students: The FIR, detailing allegations over the university administration’s response, mentions victim claiming that despite a doctor emphasising the seriousness of the situation, the hostel in-charge dismissed her account and instead levelled allegations against female students.

-Victim asked to ‘take bath’ by hotel in-charge: Friends advised her to involve police and seek medical attention, but the hostel in-charge allegedly advised the victim to “take bath and change clothes,” she alleged. The victim also alleged that officials prevented her from contacting her mother or outsiders, and physically obstructed her from showing her injuries to her parents via video call. “The administration was not taking (me) seriously and not allowing (me) to involve any outsider. I wanted to video call my mother and show her the bruises but the hostel-in-charge and a guard were covering me,” she alleged.

-Friends make PCR call: A PCR call was eventually made by the victim’s friend on Monday afternoon. A female sub-inspector and team responded but found the victim too distressed to speak initially. After counselling and a medical examination at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, her formal statement was recorded early Tuesday.

-Case registered: The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 70 (gang rape), 62 (attempt to commit offence), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 140(3) (kidnapping), 115(2) (volutarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention).