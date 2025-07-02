SC grants 4-week bail extension to Nitish Katara murder convict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a four-week extension of interim bail given to Vikas Yadav, the son of former member of Parliament DP Yadav undergoing life term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Vikas Yadav is serving life term for abducting and killing Nitish Katara in February 2002. (HT Archive)

The court also directed him to surrender after four weeks, saying that he will not be entitled to any further extension of bail on the ground of his mother’s ailment. Further, the condition of his bail requiring him to remain confined in his house was modified and he is now allowed to accompany his mother to her hospital visits.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran, passed the order on an application filed by Yadav seeking extension of his bail granted by the top court on April 24. This is the fourth bail extension granted by the court. On past three occasions – May 8, May 19 and June 17, bail was extended to facilitate his mother’s spinal operation that took place on May 25.

“We are inclined to extend the bail granted by four weeks making it clear that no further extension on medical ground will be provided. Any application for extension (of bail) can only be filed after surrender,” the bench said.

Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for Yadav, said the petitioner should not be barred from seeking extension of interim bail on other grounds. His bail was supposed to expire on July 1.

The application filed by Yadav pointed out that the Delhi high court order upholding his conviction in Nitish Katara case in 2015, had slapped a fine of ₹50 lakh against him. To arrange the same, Yadav stated in the application that he required to dispose immovable properties located in different states, which is a time-consuming and legally intricate process. He pointed out that he does not possess an Aadhaar card as he has remained in jail for past 23 years.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave appearing for the Delhi government informed the court that initially while granting bail, the court was told that his mother needs to be operated. Presently, she said, the operation is over and the petitioner’s mother is undergoing physiotherapy.

Yadav stated that after undergoing operation, his mother developed serious post-operative neurological complications such as severe radiating pain, numbness in both lower limbs, weakness, and impaired mobility.

Krishna Kumar said, “In these critical circumstances, the presence and support of the petitioner, being the elder son, is indispensable.”

Advocate Vrinda Bhandari appearing for Nilam Katara, mother of Nitish Katara, pointed out that no relaxation should be granted to Yadav as due to the petitioner’s influence and power, the trial was shifted out of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

“So long as he is not committing any offence, what is the problem. If he violates the condition, the bail will be cancelled,” the bench observed, maintaining its order of relaxing the bail condition.

While granting him bail on April 24, the top court had directed Yadav to furnish bail bond of ₹1 lakh with a surety of like amount and imposed a condition asking him to remain confined to his home in Murad Nagar in Ghaziabad while reporting to the local police station during the period of bail.

In October 2016, the top court had upheld the conviction against Yadav and others in the 2002 Katara murder with a further direction to consider his remission on expiry of 25 years.

The case pertains to the abduction of Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, 2002, and then killing him over his alleged relationship with Bharti Yadav, Vikas’s sister.

In 2006, the top court shifted the trial of the case from Ghaziabad to Delhi on a petition moved by Nilam Katara. In July 2011, a Delhi court awarded life term to all the accused. This decision was upheld by the Delhi high court in 2015 and later by the Supreme Court in October 2016.