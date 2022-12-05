Home / Cities / Delhi News / SC hackathon to focus on efficient filing and listing of cases

SC hackathon to focus on efficient filing and listing of cases

delhi news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The hackathon will identify innovative ideas and to explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process

The event will be organised under the supervision of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. (HT Photo)
The event will be organised under the supervision of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Supreme Court will soon organise its first hackathon to solicit innovative ideas for making the procedure of filing and listing of cases in the top court more efficient.

Initiated at the instance of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the hackathon will identify innovative ideas and to explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process followed by the registry.

The event will be organised under the supervision of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. It will see participants brainstorming to come up with ideas for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box solutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out