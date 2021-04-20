SC panel to study quality, volume of water at Delhi’s Wazirabad plant

The Supreme Court on Monday set up a six-member committee to study the quality and volume of water at the Wazirabad water treatment plant in Delhi which is critical to meet the national capital’s water requirements.

A bench, led by justice L Nageswara Rao, held that a report from a committee of experts was necessary to examine the factual controversies surrounding the supply of water from Haryana to Delhi through the reservoir.

“Before entering into merits of the matter, we feel fit and proper that a committee should be appointed to conduct a local inspection and report here within three days.

The committee shall report on quality and quantity of water given to Wazirabad plant, levels at Wazirabad plant and will see if the water is being diverted to water treatment plants before it reaches Wazirabad and two other areas,” said the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The committee, the court said, shall include a secretary and a joint secretary of the Union Jal Shakti ministry, a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), a member of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a member of the Haryana Pollution Control Board and a member of the Haryana Agricultural Board.

The decision to seek a factual report came through in the wake of both Delhi and Haryana trading allegations against each other regarding the supply of water and rising Ammonia levels.

DJB approached the apex court, claiming Haryana had reduced the regular supply of water, due to which the water level at the Wazirabad reservoir had fallen sharply. The Board has also moved a separate petition against Punjab government and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) against a likely cut in water supply to the Capital due to a proposed repair of reservoir gates at Nangal Hydel Channel.

However, Haryana has rebutted these accusations, claiming that water was being diverted before it reached Wazirabad and that the problem lay at the point water enters Delhi. It has also denied any shortage in the water supply to Delhi.

The case will be heard next on Friday after the committee submits its report.