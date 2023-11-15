SC tells Haryana to ensure no damage at Mangar Bani area

The Supreme Court has directed the Haryana government to ensure no damage is caused at Mangar Bani, a historical site in Aravalli ranges and the region’s only surviving patch of primary forest where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has set up a team to study the Paleolithic era stone carvings and determine their antiquity through carbon dating.

The caves where the paintings have been found. (HT Archive)

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul passed the order on November 7 after a news report regarding the ASI team’s visit to the site was brought to the court’s notice by senior advocate ADN Rao, assisting the court as amicus curiae, in the Aravalli mining matter case. The news report had said that the ASI team has been set up to conduct carbon dating of stone carvings believed to be from the Paleolithic era.

HT reported on July 14, 2021, about the discovery of the cave paintings which archaeologists believe belong to the Upper Palaeolithic age, potentially making them one of the oldest cave arts in the country.

Posting the matter for January 9, the bench said, “The state of Haryana will file a response on this behalf and ensure that if the news report is correct, no damage is caused in the area.”

Rao told the court that the news report filed in July indicated that the site falls in Mangar and Kot villages in Haryana’s Faridabad district and that a five-member team of ASI will carry out carbon dating of the ancient stone carvings believed to be from the Upper Paleolithic era.

The Upper Paleolithic age began around 40,000 years ago and lasted till around 10,000 years ago.

Rao urged the court to pass necessary orders to protect the site and seek a response from the Haryana government. The bench, also comprising justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, said, “This area may require protection”.

MD Sinha, principal secretary, heritage and tourism department, Haryana, when asked about the matter said that they are seeking advice from professionals and archaeologists on petroglyphs (rock carvings) found at Mangar Bani and if these are found genuine, then these will be preserved. “We will abide by the directions issued by Supreme Court and save these petroglyphs. Expert advice is being sought to find out whether these petroglyphs are genuine. All efforts will be made to save the archaeological remains,” he said.

This is not the first time that this site has attracted the attention of archaeologists and historians. In 2021, cave paintings were discovered in Mangar, after which the state museum and archaeology department claimed the discovery to be one of the oldest cave arts in the country and sent a fact-finding team to the area.

These caves are situated in the mountain ranges of Aravalli just outside the national capital on the stretch connecting Gurugram and Faridabad.

While tools from the Stone Age have been discovered earlier in this region, the discovery of rock art and cave paintings in 2021 was believed to be the first from the Aravalli range. The team encountered cave paintings comprising images of human figurines, animals, foliage, and geometric, some that have paled over time, but others that are still very visible. It also encountered rock art and open-air ceremonial sites. While some could be spotted in the open air, a majority of them are on the ceilings of the rock shelters.

The caves and the paintings themselves are reminiscent of Bhimbetka in Madhya Pradesh, which is home to the oldest known cave art in India, dating back to the Mesolithic Age (around 10,000 years ago).

The ASI has been engaged in the past in this region spanning nearly 5,000 hectares. In 1986, a Paleolithic site was discovered at Anangpur in Faridabad which led to further excavations in the region by ASI. The ASI will carry out scientific experiments on the present findings to ascertain the age of the rocks. Experts suggest that in such sites, the age of rocks can be ascertained by studying pigments that contain organic material that can be dated.

