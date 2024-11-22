New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the trial related to a cheating case involving ace Bollywood director and choreographer Remo D'Souza to Karkardooma courts in Delhi. SC transfers cheating case against choreographer Remo D'Souza to Delhi court

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said no serious prejudice would be caused to the prosecution if the case was shifted from Ghaziabad to a court in the national capital.

The apex court said the chief metropolitan magistrate at Karkardooma courts was free to assign the case to the judge concerned.

The top court on November 15 issued notices to the UP government and Ghaziabad-based businessman Satyendra Tyagi in the cheating case.

The case dates back to 2016 when an FIR was lodged against D'Souza by Tyagi.

The FIR alleged that D'Souza persuaded Tyagi to invest ₹5 crore in his upcoming film "Amar Must Die" with a promise of doubling the invested amount after its release.

However, the businessman claimed the promise was not honoured.

The FIR under Sections 420 , 406 and 386 of the IPC further alleged when Tyagi sought his money, D'Souza threatened him by having underworld don Prasad Pujari intimidate him.

The additional chief judicial magistrate, Ghaziabad, took cognisance of the offence in October, 2020, which D'Souza challenged in the Allahabad High Court and sought a stay on the proceedings.

However, on August 23, 2023, a Allahabad HC bench of Justice Rajeev Misra dismissed his plea and noted D'Souza had not challenged the chargesheet filed in the case, making it impossible for the court to grant him the relief.

The top court took up D'Souza appeal on November 21 and issued the notices, posting the hearing on Friday.

D'Souza, born Ramesh Gopi Nair on April 2, 1974, is a part of the entertainment industry and a celebrated choreographer, film director and producer.

With a career spanning over 25 years, he choreographed over 100 films, earning widespread acclaim as one of Bollywood's most successful and innovative choreographers.

His directorial ventures, including ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D garnered considerable acclaim in the Hindi film industry.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.