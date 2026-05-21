New Delhi, Scammers are using a fake form resembling a Census survey document, which is allegedly being circulated in parts of Delhi, even as senior census officials clarified that the upcoming Census exercise will be conducted completely online and does not involve any paperwork.

Scammers using fake forms in Delhi for 'Census', officials warn against sharing data

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According to officials, reports have emerged of some households in north-east and east Delhi being handed printed forms seeking details of housing conditions, family members, ownership status, drinking water, toilets, cooking fuel and electronic devices.

A senior Census official termed the form "fake" and cautioned residents against sharing personal information with unidentified individuals.

"The Census process this time is fully digital, and no paper forms are being used for data collection. People should not hand over sensitive information to anyone carrying such forms," the official said, adding that mobile phones are being used primarily by the enumerators and supervisors.

The official said there are concerns that scammers may be attempting to gather personal or household data under the guise of a census-related exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the form circulating in some localities carries columns seeking extensive socio-economic details, including mobile phone ownership, internet access, vehicles and housing facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the form circulating in some localities carries columns seeking extensive socio-economic details, including mobile phone ownership, internet access, vehicles and housing facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials advised residents to verify the identity of any person claiming to be associated with the Census exercise and to rely only on official government communication regarding the enumeration process.

"Census enumerators and supervisors are carrying ID cards with QR codes, which can be scanned, and the identity of census officials can be verified," an official said.

According to officials, the house-listing exercise, which started on May 16, has commenced for 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards. Enumerators have reached out to at least 25,000 blocks till Thursday to map structures, assess housing conditions and list assets. The exercise is being conducted with over 50,000 enumerators in the national capital.

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According to officials, Census records are strictly confidential and protected under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948. Such records are not open to public inspection and are not admissible as evidence in civil or criminal proceedings other than a prosecution under this Act or any other law for any act or omission which constitutes an offence under the Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.