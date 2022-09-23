Schools across Delhi see less than usual attendance due to rain

Several schools in the capital saw a lesser than usual attendance on Friday as incessant downpour continued across Delhi-NCR. Apprehending waterlogging and traffic congestion after Thursday’s rain, authorities in both Noida and Gurugram had issued advisories for schools to shut for a day. While no such directions were issued by the Delhi government, attendance in junior classes was adversely impacted on account of rain, said school heads.

While schools in Noida were ordered to remain shut for students till class 8, the Gurgaon district administration on Thursday put out an advisory asking educational institutions in the district to schools/colleges in the larger public interest.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said that attendance on Friday was lesser on account of heavy rain. “There was certainly an adverse impact on attendance today. It was lesser than the turnout that we see on routine days. Since it has been raining continuously and many areas are waterlogged, parents might have taken a decision to not send children,” said Arora, adding that most children at her came from Delhi.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said that attendance was lesser in junior grades whereas there was no impact on senior classes since mid-term exams were currently underway at the school. “In junior classes such as nursery, KG, 1 and 2, we saw an impact on attendance. The attendance was usual in other classes since exams are underway,” said Joshi.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, and president of Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi, said that attendance was impacted since many children came from areas that were waterlogged. “Attendance was around 10% lesser than the usual turnout. The impact was not significant but there is a possibility that some children did not come apprehending inconvenience on account of the rain,” said Yadav.