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Scorching heat grips Delhi as mercury breaches 42 degrees Celsius

Scorching heat grips Delhi as mercury breaches 42 degrees Celsius

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 09:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Delhi reeled under scorching heat on Wednesday with the maximum temperature crossing the 42 degrees Celsius mark at some stations, while conditions are set to intensify further with a heatwave forecast from April 24.

Heatwave conditions are expected to set in Delhi from April 24, with temperatures likely to rise further and touch the 43 degrees Celsius mark in the coming days.(File Photo/PTI)

According to station-wise data, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ridge at 42.1 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal. Ayanagar followed at 41.4 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), while Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 40.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

Lodi Road logged 40.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal, and Palam recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal. The 24-hour change in maximum temperatures ranged between 1.6 degrees and 1.9 degrees across stations.

Minimum temperatures also remained above or near normal at most places. Palam recorded the highest minimum at 24.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal, followed by Ayanagar at 23.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

 
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