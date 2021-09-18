SDM orders Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to restrict entry of visitors, Sikh body calls it ‘cheap action’

New Delhi:The Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Saturday ordered the management of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Baba Kharak Singh Marg to immediately close the entry of devotees, reiterating Covid guidelines that prohibit visitors at places of worship to curb spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the order did not ask the gurdwara management to shut its premises, it evoked sharp reaction from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) as it demanded action against the official.

The SDM cited Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines that allow religious places such as temples, gurdwaras, mosques and so on to open, but bars entry of visitors.

However, during an inspection the district administration found the gurdwara allowing visitors.

“The executive magistrate, sub division Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, has submitted a report that the management of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi, has allowed visitors/prayers inside the gurdwara which is violation of… the order dated September 15, 2021 of DDMA Delhi. Now therefore, I, Geeta Grover, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chanakyapuri New Delhi district in exercise of power conferred under Disaster Management Act 2005 read with Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and regulations made there under, hereby directs management of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi to close the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for visitors with immediate effect,” read the order by Chanakyapuri SDM Geeta Grover, dated September 16.

In her order, Grover further said, “Failing to comply with the above order would attract strict penal action under relevant section of the law. Matter to be treated as urgent in light of Covid-19. Issued with the prior approval of the District Magistrate, New Delhi District.”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and outgoing DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday urged chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the official.

Sirsa tweeted, “Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover.”

The Chanakyapuri SDM office, however, said the order was issued according to the DDMA guidelines, and refused to comment further.