SDMC approves proposal to provide a plateful of food for 15, 40 kiosks to be set up

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday approved a proposal to restart its Atal Aahar Yojna by remodelling the scheme which was launched in 2018. In the scheme, people will get a thali (food plate) at a subsidised rate of ₹15. The idea was proposed in SDMC’s final budget presentation in February this year.

The SDMC had in 2018-19 implemented the step on a pilot basis by opening five kiosks but the project was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

Senior SDMC officials said nearly 40 kiosks will be established at different places in south Delhi.

The outlets will prominently cater to the lower-income groups as due to financial constraints, they mostly partake of unhygienic food, risking their health.

“Initially, 10 kiosks with inbuilt kitchen mobile vans (IKMV) will be placed in each of the four zones and later, their number will increased or decreased, depending upon the requirement (in each zone). SDMC will provide bare spaces of 5X3 metres on a “as in wherein basis“ to the bidder who will be allowed to construct eco-friendly kiosks with no permanent structure. The bidder will bid considering the revenue potential and SDMC will not be responsible for losses,” stated the proposal which was approved by the standing committee. It will now be placed before the house meeting for a final nod.

A senior SDMC official said the outlets will sell breakfast from 8am to 11am and lunch from noon to 3pm. “The maximum rate for breakfast would be ₹10 and lunch would ₹15. The menu will include puri and stuffed paratha in breakfast and rice, dal, raita, and roti in lunch,” said the official.

The proposal also mentioned that a bidder can apply for a maximum of five sites at a time.

Officials said chairs or temporary structures, which may hinder the movement of pedestrians, will not be allowed at these kiosks.