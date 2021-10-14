SDMC launches smart parking app for real time parking info, booking

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched a smart parking mobile application, MyParkings, which will allow users to remotely view slot availability at 145 surface parking lots and eight multilevel parking sites and book slots accordingly.

The app has been developed with the help of BECIL, a public sector undertaking of the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB), and will be available for download from next week.Gradually, more parking sites will be added to the app, the civic body officials said.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said the application will enable cashless payments of parking fee and the database will be linked with Vahan app, Fastag and the traffic police’s e-challan database.

SDMC and BECIL have signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the BECIL will be the implementing agency for the app-based smart parking system in the jurisdiction of SDMC.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said the introduction of this parking app will smoothen the process of booking parking slots as citizens will be able to see the available slots remotely. “With the use of this app, which has cashless and paperless transaction mode, a lot of paper will also be saved on a daily basis,” he added.

Of the five local bodies in Delhi, only New Delhi Municipal Council currently operates a parking management app and the south corporation, which manages 25,000 parking lots, will become the second body to do so.

A senior municipal official said the application will be available for download from next week and more parking lots will be added gradually. On September 30, 2021, the civic body had operationalised its first RFID based parking lot in Dwarka’s Sector 14 with the help of National Highways Authority of India.

SDMC commissioner Gynesh Bharti said at present, the civic body is operating 145 surface parking sites and the app will provide real-time information about space available for parking in each site. “BECIL will bear the complete cost of development and maintenance of the app-based system, the capital cost of the server and its allied hardware and software,” Bharti said.

According to the agreement, BECIL will also set up and run a dedicated call centre to address user queries and issues related to the use of the application. “The application would be available free to download on android and ios platforms,” Bharti added.