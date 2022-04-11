SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. “We also plan to launch a guided tour of some of these historical heritage sites. We have rich legacy sites in our neighbourhoods,” the spokesperson said. The second volume of the book ‘Glorious Heritage’, released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.

“The first edition with information on 108 heritage sites was launched by LG Anil Baijal in August last year. The e-book version of the first coffee table book has been launched on the official website of SDMC for wide reach and access to the public. The remaining sites are proposed to be covered in the third edition on which the Heritage Conservation Cell is already working,” the SDMC spokesperson said.

The second edition includes information on monuments such as the Hammam, a building constructed during the Mughal period in Purana Quila, KOS Minar located in National Zoological Park, enclosure of Nawab Mustafa Khan and Jamaat Khana Mosque.