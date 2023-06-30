Liquor allowed in Delhi Metro. But here are conditions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Friday stating that an individual was now allowed to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol on all lines of the Delhi Metro. However, drinking inside the metro was still banned.

As per an earlier order, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line. (File)

The statement released by DMRC said, “Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line.”

Responding to a query by news agency PTI, Delhi Metro said that until recently alcohol was banned on all lines except Airport metro line.

DMRC in its statement further said, “A committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC have reviewed the earlier order. As per an earlier order, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line.”

The statement however added, “Drinking alcohol inside Metro premises is strictly prohibited.”

It warned metro passengers of maintaining decorum and said, “Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law.”

Among the prohibited items in Delhi Metro are any kind of sharp objects, explosive materials, tools, flammable items, Disabling chemicals and other dangerous items, Guns and firearms and other offensive items.

