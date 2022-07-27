Second suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital

A patient was admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday with suspected symptoms of monkeypox including high fever and lesions on the body, doctors said. They added this patient is unrelated to the 34-year-old west Delhi resident who tested positive for monkeypox on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital, the nodal hospital for monkeypox in Delhi, said that the patient has been isolated at the dedicated ward for monkeypox, and till late Tuesday, authorities were in the process of collecting the patient’s samples to send them to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

“The patient has typical monkeypox symptoms, but a confirmation will come from NIV Pune,” said a doctor.

According to initial information, the patient had travelled to Paris nearly two months ago and returned from a trip to Mumbai around 20 days ago.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients. Though clinically less severe than smallpox, monkeypox symptoms are characterised by fever, body aches, headaches and lymphadenopathy (enlarged lymph nodes of the neck leading to rashes on the face, palms, and hands and feet or legs).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”. Till now, there have been over 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries in the world. In India, there are currently four confirmed cases—three from Kerala and one from Delhi.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital said that the condition of Delhi’s first monkeypox patient is currently stable and he is recovering well.

“Our team of doctors comprising dermatologists and physicians are monitoring his case. His isolation period will depend on how long his symptoms last. He is recovering well,” Dr Kumar said.

Dr Kumar also confirmed that the contacts of the patient are not showing any symptoms and government teams are tracking more people who could have come in contact with him over the last one month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON