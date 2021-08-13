Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Security stepped up at Delhi airport ahead of Independence Day
delhi news

Security stepped up at Delhi airport ahead of Independence Day

As part of the heightened security measures ahead of Independence Day on Sunday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has asked flyers to report early and also increased the vigil at the terminals, and the entry and exit points to the airport
By Pankhuri Yadav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
HT Image

As part of the heightened security measures ahead of Independence Day on Sunday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has asked flyers to report early and also increased the vigil at the terminals, and the entry and exit points to the airport.

Domestic flyers have been requested to reach the airport at least three hours in advance, while international flyers have been advised to reach four hours prior to their scheduled departure.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the agency responsible for the security of the airport, has increased the personnel deployment inside the airport and a senior official said they have been holding meetings with other security agencies to ensure safety of passengers, for over a week now.

After a threat mail was received by the agencies last week, officials said security measures have been heightened at the airport. The enhanced security measures include thorough screening of passengers, tightening the access to aviation installations, strengthening anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures, enhanced security in cargo terminals and parking bays and strict vigil on the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around the airport premises.

Vikram Porwal, deputy commissioner of police (airport), said the Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements and has been working in close coordination with CISF, NSG (National Security Guard) and airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to ensure smooth functioning on August 15.

“We conducted a mock drill at the Central Mall in Aerocity two days ago with the support of CISF to test our preparedness. We have also been sensitising the staff as well as passengers about security measures. Security has also been tightened on all roads leading to the airport,” he said.

A DIAL official said a NOTAM (notice to airmen) has been issued and it states that no landing or take-off will be permitted on August 15 for non-scheduled flights from 6am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm. However, the NOTAM will not the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, and Army Aviation helicopters. “State owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister,” the notice said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP