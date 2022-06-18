Senior citizen couple found dead in East Delhi

An elderly couple was found dead inside their house in east Delhi’s Nirman Vihar area on Friday morning, police said, adding they don’t suspect foul play and the couple appears to have died natural deaths.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the couple as Vijay Kumar Talwar (80) and his wife Savita Talwar (75), residents of Nirman Vihar.

Police said around 10am on Friday, one Pramod Kumar Talwar informed the police that his brother and his wife who resided on the floor above his were not opening their door despite repeated knocks and that there was a foul smell emanating from the house.

When police reached the spot, they found the door bolted from inside. They broke the door open with the help of the fire brigade and found the couple’s bodies. The police said that they sent the bodies for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A senior police officer aware of the matter said that the couple’s children --a son and a daughter --live in the US. The couple had been living by themselves for the last 14 years. “The daughter spoke to the parents on Tuesday or Wednesday, which means they were alive till then,” the officer said.

Vijay’s younger brother lives on the ground floor but the family and neighbours have informed police that the two would rarely speak to people and were also patients of blood pressure, diabetes and other age related complications. “We have also been informed that they couldn’t cook themselves and used to order food from outside. They also couldn’t bathe regularly,” the officer said.

Police said that the spot has been inspected by the crime team and the bodies are being preserved in the mortuary. Statements of neighbours and relatives are being recorded. No foul play is suspected but further investigation is being carried out, Kashyap said adding that the children have been informed.