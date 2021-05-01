Senior doctor among 8 dead after Delhi’s Batra hospital runs out of oxygen

At least eight patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a senior doctor, have died at Batra hospital in Tughlakabad Industrial Area due to shortage of liquid medical oxygen. The hospital had raised an alarm at 7 am after it did not receive supplies from the allocated vendor.

“Eight patients have died, including one of our senior consultants who were in the ICU Dr RK Hinthani. And, it’s not going to stop at eight. Once the patient’s condition deteriorates then you cannot salvage that patient. There is a ripple effect, there would be many who must have destabilised by now and the number of deaths will certainly go up,” said Dr Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of the hospital.

“We have lost lives,” he had informed the Delhi high court during its hearing on shortage of oxygen supply in the city.

The judge said the issue should have been raised with Rahul Mehra, who is representing the Delhi government in the high court, before the proceedings began. The court also said that the hospital should learn a lesson and maybe set up its own oxygen plants.

According to the hospital, it had raised an alarm with all the government appointed officials at 7 am after not receiving its allocated liquid medical oxygen. Despite this, the hospital did not receive its oxygen supply and completely ran out of liquid oxygen at 12:15 pm on Saturday.

“We have been allocated less quantity of oxygen than is needed, so we are constantly running around to get oxygen every day. We have also been linked to two suppliers both of whom do not deliver the oxygen on time. And, the Delhi government tanker that was on SOS duty reached the hospital only at 1:35 pm despite having been informed at 7 am,” said Dr Bankata.

The hospital has currently received 1,000 litres of oxygen from the Delhi government’s SOS tanker, “which is only going to last for another 1.5 hours,” said Dr Bankata.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal described the news of more patients dying due to shortage of oxygen as “very painful”.

“These lives could have been saved by giving oxygen on time,” he said in a tweet, reiterating his government’s demand for medical oxygen.

“Delhi should get its quota of oxygen. We can’t see our people dying like this any more. Delhi needs 976 MT of oxygen and yesterday received only 312 MT. How will Delhi breathe with inadequate oxygen”.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider increasing Delhi’s medical oxygen quota from the current 490MT and ensure that supply reaches the Capital. The allotted 490MT, the bench said, has not reached the Capital even once because of logistical constraints.

