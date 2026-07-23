New Delhi, A senior Delhi Police officer on Thursday met police personnel admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after they sustained injuries as "anti-social elements" clashed with security personnel at Tolstoy Marg and Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, officials said.

Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital after late-night clash during CJP protest

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At least six police personnel, including two ACP-rank officers, were injured in the violence, they said, adding that security remained tight across the New Delhi and Central districts on Thursday in view of the large gathering of Cockroach Janta Party supporters at the Jantar Mantar.

Special Commissioner of Police , Zone-I, Devesh Chandra Srivastva, visited the injured policemen at the RML Hospital and inquired about their condition.

Police sources said the investigation into Wednesday night's violence has gathered pace, with officers identifying people involved in stone-pelting and attacks on security personnel.

"Many of those suspected of pelting stones appeared to be outsiders who infiltrated the protest, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them using video clips, CCTV camera footage and other technical evidence," a police source said.

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{{^usCountry}} Legal action would be taken against all those found involved in the violence, the source said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legal action would be taken against all those found involved in the violence, the source said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police assessment echoed the remarks made by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who alleged that outsiders attempted to defame the protest by pelting stones at security personnel.

Dipke said such incidents did not occur during their over a month-long protest, claiming that those responsible were trying to defame the agitation.

Delhi Police on Thursday maintained heavy deployment in and around the Jantar Mantar and across key areas of the New Delhi and Central districts to prevent any fresh law and order situation.

Barricades remained in place at strategic locations, while additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to keep a close watch in the sensitive areas.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.