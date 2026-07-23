...
...
Next Story

Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital after late-night clash during CJP protest

Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital after late-night clash during CJP protest

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 14:17:05 IST
PTI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

New Delhi, A senior Delhi Police officer on Thursday met police personnel admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after they sustained injuries as "anti-social elements" clashed with security personnel at Tolstoy Marg and Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, officials said.

Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital after late-night clash during CJP protest
Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital after late-night clash during CJP protest

At least six police personnel, including two ACP-rank officers, were injured in the violence, they said, adding that security remained tight across the New Delhi and Central districts on Thursday in view of the large gathering of Cockroach Janta Party supporters at the Jantar Mantar.

Special Commissioner of Police , Zone-I, Devesh Chandra Srivastva, visited the injured policemen at the RML Hospital and inquired about their condition.

Police sources said the investigation into Wednesday night's violence has gathered pace, with officers identifying people involved in stone-pelting and attacks on security personnel.

"Many of those suspected of pelting stones appeared to be outsiders who infiltrated the protest, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them using video clips, CCTV camera footage and other technical evidence," a police source said.

The police assessment echoed the remarks made by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who alleged that outsiders attempted to defame the protest by pelting stones at security personnel.

Dipke said such incidents did not occur during their over a month-long protest, claiming that those responsible were trying to defame the agitation.

Delhi Police on Thursday maintained heavy deployment in and around the Jantar Mantar and across key areas of the New Delhi and Central districts to prevent any fresh law and order situation.

Barricades remained in place at strategic locations, while additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to keep a close watch in the sensitive areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ram manohar lohia hospitaljantar mantardelhi police
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital after late-night clash during CJP protest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe