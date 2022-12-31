Seniors assault 8-yr-old boy in Delhi school washroom

An 8-year-old boy was assaulted allegedly by his seniors at a corporation-run school in south Delhi’s Kidwai Nagar, who then proceeded to tie the Class 3 student’s hands and mouth and then tie a nylon thread around his private parts, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Wrongful confinement), and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act but are yet to apprehend anyone.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said the incident occurred at the washroom of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school on December 23 but was reported to the police on December 28.

“We were informed that a nylon thread was tied around the private parts of the boy by fellow students and it was checked by parents during bath. The child was taken to hospital and the police control room call was made by hospital,” Chaudhary said. “The doctor stated that the boy was normal but still under observation for a day.”

NDMC did not respond to a request for a comment on the matter.

The boy’s father, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, said his son’s private parts are swollen and he is still in pain. “The incident took place on December 23 when he went to school, but we got to know on December 28 when I bathed him. He used to insist that he’ll bathe himself, which is why we couldn’t see earlier,” he said.

The father added, “We informed the school authorities and they said that they’ll help us get justice. We had gone to school with police on Saturday but those boys were not present in school.”

The boy said he was assaulted in the washroom after the lunch break by four seniors who were wearing masks. “They punched me, tied my hands and covered my mouth with a cloth. They pulled down by pants and tied a nylon thread around my private parts. They threatened me not to tell teachers or my parents otherwise they’ll stab me to death so I got scared,” he said, adding that he managed to free himself and go back to the classroom but never told the teacher.

