Seven killed, 48 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Jodhpur

Seven people, including four children were killed and around 48 others were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a house in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jodhpur divisional commissioner, Kailash Chand Meena, on Friday said: “The incident took place on Thursday evening at a house where guests had gathered for a wedding in Bhungra village of Shergarh tehsil (110 km from Jodhpur). The house collapsed due to the impact of the blast.”

“During the incident, seven people, including four children died and at least 48 others were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at Mahatama Gandhi hospital in Jodhpur,” he said.

Condition of around 15 people, all adults, is stated to be serious, said the police.

Police said the guests had gathered at the house of groom Surendra Singh and food was being prepared for them when the cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room caught fire following a leak and exploded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police identified the deceased as Ratan (4), Khushboo (5), Dhapu (5), Prakash Kanwar (16), Dhapu Kanwar (50), Chandan Kanwar (40) and Kamru Kanwar (40).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reached the hospital and met the injured on Friday. He said all efforts are made to save the injured. “The situation is worrisome as many injured have suffered burn injuries up to 80%-90%,” he said.

Gehlot said the state will be providing ₹1 lakh financial assistance to the injured; ₹5 lakh to families of the deceased, and ₹2 lakh from the chief minister’s relief funds.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condole the incident. He said: “The gas cylinder accident in Jodhpur, due to which many people died, is a very sad tragedy”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved loved ones. I request the Government of Rajasthan to provide highest possible treatment to the injured so that they get better health at the earliest,” he tweeted further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON