Sextortion gang busted in Delhi, police say victims were targeted through Tinder

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a sextortion gang in Dabri, in Southwest part of the national capital, reported news agency ANI. Five people have been arrested, the agency report further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the members of the gang used to make contacts with the targets through the Tinder app and extort money, ANI further reported.

Last week, the Ghaziabad Police arrested five people for allegedly running a sextortion racket and looting crores of rupees from innocent people.

As per the information shared by the police, the accused used to communicate with people on an application called 'Stripchat' and earned profits. Later, they created morphed sexual videos of their victims while chatting with them.

A huge sum of money was extorted from the victims by threatening to release the videos on social media, the police further said.

The cops recovered sex toys, jewellery, four mobile phones, three cheque books, two passports, three Aadhar, PAN and ATM cards each, six web cameras and laptops and ₹8,000 worth of cash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest today in Dabri comes days after the Delhi Police said they arrested the mastermind of an interstate sextortion gang from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

The police said that the accused identified as Nasir, along with his associates, allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from victims by threatening to circulate their objectionable videos on the internet. The videos were made via communicating with them on Facebook and WhatsApp.