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SFI opposes RSS centenary event at Jamia, seeks withdrawal of permission

SFI opposes RSS centenary event at Jamia, seeks withdrawal of permission

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The SFI unit of Jamia Millia Islamia has demanded the withdrawal of permission for the programme celebrating the 100th anniversary of RSS, claiming that the function is a "direct provocation and an affront to minority students' dignity and safety".

SFI opposes RSS centenary event at Jamia, seeks withdrawal of permission

"SFI JMI Unit, strongly and unequivocally condemns the administration for permitting and facilitating the RSS-affiliated organisation Yuva to hold a programme on our campus to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the RSS, which is happening on 28th April," the organisation said in a statement.

Condemning the university administration for permitting the event, the Students' Federation of India shared a poster of the event, which is part of 'Yuva Kumbh', called to celebrate 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

According to Yuva Kumbh's official social media page, it is described as "Yuva Kumbh unites youth to learn, lead and serve, celebrating 100 years of nation-first thought and RSS's century of service".

A JMI student and SFI member, Atikur Rehman, told PTI that there have been a series of events held at Delhi University colleges for 100 years of RSS.

 
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