New Delhi, The SFI unit of Jamia Millia Islamia has demanded the withdrawal of permission for the programme celebrating the 100th anniversary of RSS, claiming that the function is a "direct provocation and an affront to minority students' dignity and safety".

SFI opposes RSS centenary event at Jamia, seeks withdrawal of permission

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"SFI JMI Unit, strongly and unequivocally condemns the administration for permitting and facilitating the RSS-affiliated organisation Yuva to hold a programme on our campus to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the RSS, which is happening on 28th April," the organisation said in a statement.

Condemning the university administration for permitting the event, the Students' Federation of India shared a poster of the event, which is part of 'Yuva Kumbh', called to celebrate 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

According to Yuva Kumbh's official social media page, it is described as "Yuva Kumbh unites youth to learn, lead and serve, celebrating 100 years of nation-first thought and RSS's century of service".

A JMI student and SFI member, Atikur Rehman, told PTI that there have been a series of events held at Delhi University colleges for 100 years of RSS.

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{{^usCountry}} "The events have been widely protested against. Now this programme has been called in our college as well, and there is a clear ideological divide," Rehman said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The events have been widely protested against. Now this programme has been called in our college as well, and there is a clear ideological divide," Rehman said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SFI statement further reiterated, "Celebrating its centenary on a campus that houses thousands of minority students is a direct provocation and an affront to their dignity and safety." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SFI statement further reiterated, "Celebrating its centenary on a campus that houses thousands of minority students is a direct provocation and an affront to their dignity and safety." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SFI has demanded the immediate withdrawal of permission for the event, a formal explanation from the administration on why permission was given, and an assurance that no communal and divisive organisations will be given space on the university campus in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SFI has demanded the immediate withdrawal of permission for the event, a formal explanation from the administration on why permission was given, and an assurance that no communal and divisive organisations will be given space on the university campus in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No immediate response was available on the issue from the JMI administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No immediate response was available on the issue from the JMI administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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