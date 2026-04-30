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    Shalimar Bagh:Man kills tenant suspecting affair with his wife

    NEW DELHI:A 29-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his landlord in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday over suspicion of an extramarital relationship between the deceased and the landlord’s wife, police said

    Published on: Apr 30, 2026 4:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    NEW DELHI:A 29-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his landlord in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday over suspicion of an extramarital relationship between the deceased and the landlord’s wife, police said.

    According to officials, the accused, identified by police as Virender, a resident of Indira Colony, walked into the police and confessed to killing his tenant. (Representative photo)
    According to officials, the accused, identified by police as Virender, a resident of Indira Colony, walked into the police and confessed to killing his tenant. (Representative photo)

    According to officials, the accused, identified by police as Virender, a resident of Indira Colony, walked into the police station around 4.20 pm, wearing blood-stained clothes and confessed to killing his tenant, Kanhaiya.

    “Police reached the spot along with the accused and found the victim with multiple stab injuries and his throat was slit,” an officer said, adding that the alleged murder weapon was recovered.

    Police said, during questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he suspected that the victim was in a relationship with his wife. “His suspicion appears to be the motive behind the crime,” the officer said.

    Police said CCTV footage from the area corroborated the presence of the accused at the spot around the time of the incident.

    A crime team, along with forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts and an executive magistrate, inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

    A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Shalimar Bagh police station, and further investigation is underway, police said.

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    News/Cities/Delhi News/Shalimar Bagh:Man Kills Tenant Suspecting Affair With His Wife
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