Shazia Ilmi says BSP’s Akbar Ahmad insulted her for joining BJP, files FIR

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akbar Ahmad has been booked by the police after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shazia Ilmi accused the lawmaker of misbehaving with her at a private gathering earlier this month.

The Delhi Police registered a case against Ahmad on Saturday under sections 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code after Ilmi, the BJP’s Delhi unit vice president, complained.

Ilmi said that the BSP lawmaker attempted to humiliate her while she was speaking to the ambassador of Chile, according to a report by news agency ANI. “Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy' was very much abusive and humiliating towards me at the gathering. He called me a traitor Muslim for joining the BJP,” Ilmi was quoted as saying by the news agency.

She said that he barged into the conversation and despite people urging the BSP lawmaker to stop, he continued abusing her. “I am proud of my choices, no one has the right to question them. You can't 'BJP-shame' me,” Ilmi said.

The incident happened on February 5 at a dinner party in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police officials told news agency PTI. Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the case was registered against Ahmad on February 7. Singh said that the investigation into the case was underway.

