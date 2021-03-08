IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
delhi news

Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals

  • Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST

The Covid-19 vaccination centres in Delhi government facilities are likely to continue with the free jabs even after the drive opens up for everyone, irrespective of their age or health comorbidities, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .

The budget session of the Delhi government starts on Monday and it is scheduled to continue till March 16. HT has learnt that the economic survey and outcome budget 2020-21 is likely to be tabled on Monday, while the 2021-22 state budget — the seventh by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — will be tabled on Tuesday.

The Delhi government had proposed a 65,000 crore budget outlay for 2020-21, the highest till date and around 8.33% higher than the previous financial year’s expenditure. The total outlay in the AAP government’s first budget, presented in 2015-16, was 41,500 crore.

In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.

This will be the first budget by the state government after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the Capital, with the infection and the consequent nationwide lockdown severely denting the state government’s revenue collection by at least 42%, finance department officials said.

The 2020-21 budget had been tabled on March 23, even as Delhi planned a week-long lockdown, and plans for a nation-wide lockdown loomed.

VACCINE PLANS

“Covid-19 vaccines will remain free for all in the government centres. Funds for the same will be allocated in the budget in this regard,” said the first government official.

Currently, Delhi has 402 vaccine centres spread across 192 locations. Of the total locations – 136 are in private hospitals and 56 are in government hospitals. The drive is currently open for health workers, front line workers, people aged over 60 years and people aged between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities as listed by the Central government. While the inoculation drive was launched across India on January 16, vaccine shots for the last two groups only started on March 1. Delhi, so far, has administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 75,673 people aged over 60 years and 11,095 shots to people with comorbidities aged between 45 and 59 years , government data showed.

In a report published in HT on Wednesday, health minister Satyendar Jain said the government would take two to three months to cover the first dose for these groups. While there are 2.1 million people aged over 60 years in Delhi, government data showed, there is still no clear estimate of people aged 45-59 years with comorbidities from the Central government’s list.

Dr K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, said: “Extensive vaccine coverage is needed even for persons below 60 years, because of a high prevalence of comorbidities in younger age groups. Many people with those health conditions are unaware of them, especially in the lower socio-economic groups. Both to protect such people and to slow down the transmission, vaccines have to be administered free of cost in government hospitals.”

DELHI’S BUDGET THEME

The theme of the upcoming budget of the Delhi government will be “patriotism” and there is likely to be an allocation of funds for a series of events to he held across the city over a span of 75 weeks – starting this Thursday with a programme in Connaught Place – to celebrate 75 years of independence in India in August next year and installing national flags across the city, said the senior government official.

The senior official said that the upcoming budget is also likely to have a proposal for setting up a new Sainik school in Delhi, apart from allocation of funds for Delhi’s own state education board which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The list is topped by Odisha, which has 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 such sites in the state and Delhi, which has 11.
The list is topped by Odisha, which has 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 such sites in the state and Delhi, which has 11.
delhi news

Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:47 AM IST
  • The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data.(ANI)
260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data.(ANI)
delhi news

Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
delhi news

Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
delhi news

Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money

By Manoj Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.
They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.
delhi news

Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:11 AM IST
  • Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
delhi news

9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:08 AM IST
  • A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
delhi news

BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:57 AM IST
  • As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
delhi news

Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:50 AM IST
  • The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The third grave—also of a mystic—lies in an almost-invisible corner, in a narrow gallery just by the entrance.
The third grave—also of a mystic—lies in an almost-invisible corner, in a narrow gallery just by the entrance.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The shrine’s best-kept secret

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • Whatever, the two ascetics are buried next to each other, separated by a neem tree. For that reason, many consider the landmark as a twin shrine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2013, people gather at L - 18 Batla House after the verdict on encounter done by Delhi Police in September 2008, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times)
In this file picture from 2013, people gather at L - 18 Batla House after the verdict on encounter done by Delhi Police in September 2008, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view inside the 101-bed kidney dialysis facility at Bala Sahib Hospital Complex launched by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A view inside the 101-bed kidney dialysis facility at Bala Sahib Hospital Complex launched by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

DSGMC launches 'India's biggest' dialysis facility inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior police official said cops raided a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. (Representational Image)
A senior police official said cops raided a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi Police seizes hukkas from restaurant, tweets 'pawri nahi ho rahi hai'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:12 PM IST
From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People out at India Gate lawns in the morning in New Delhi amid smog on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
People out at India Gate lawns in the morning in New Delhi amid smog on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius while the air quality was recorded in the poor category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP