...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Show-cause notice to DU student activist triggers row, AISA condemns

Show-cause notice to DU student activist triggers row, AISA condemns

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:39 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The All India Students' Association has termed a show-cause notice issued by Delhi University to a student activist for allegedly participating in a protest that turned violent a "systemic witch hunt of student voices".

Show-cause notice to DU student activist triggers row, AISA condemns

The notice, issued by the Proctor's office on April 10, and signed by the chairperson of the enquiry committee formed to probe the UGC protest in DU, refers to the February 13, 2026, demonstration on the campus.

"This protest was held at the Arts Faculty, UoD by AISA students, and two FIRs were later registered on 14.2.2026 at the Maurice Nagar Police Station. The police had identified the student, Anjali, as being involved in the protest that led to 'disturbance of law and order'," the notice said.

Anjali, who is also the secretary of DU AISA, has been asked to submit a written reply to the notice within a week.

In an email reply, Anjali called the notice "vague and non-specific".

The YouTuber had claimed that she was manhandled, her clothes were pulled, and the police did not take action until she "almost fainted" from someone reportedly grabbing her neck, "just because she is a Brahmin".

AISA had released a statement on the same day, calling the claims "casteist lies".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
aisa student activist protest new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Show-cause notice to DU student activist triggers row, AISA condemns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.