Shraddha murder: LG nod to appoint special prosecutors

Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a proposal by the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the state in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, said officials aware of the matter.

Senior advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent the Delhi Police and state government in the case, said people in the LG’s office aware of the matter.

“LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter,” the LG office said in a statement.

Special public prosecutors (SPP) are usually appointed in sensitive cases. Before this, SPPs were appointed to handle cases concerning the alleged assault on the state’s former chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018, the February 2020 Delhi riots, as well as violence during the farmers’ protests last January.

According to the police, Aaftab Poonawala, 28, allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, 27, at their flat in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur Pahadi on May 18 this year. He reportedly chopped up her corpse over the next three days and then disposed of the pieces in forested areas in south Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Saxena’s approval came on the day the Delhi Police confirmed that some bones recovered during their searches belonged to Walkar, citing the findings of DNA tests.

On December 9, a local court sent Poonawala to 14 days of judicial custody.